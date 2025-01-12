Previous
After the snow by tara11
After the snow

We are blessed to live on the edge of the Chattahoochee Natural Forest and I get to walk in the woods and along the river. The sun was so pretty in the late afternoon and I liked the look of the trail framed by these trees. 3 miles completed today.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Tara

@tara11
Update: I've missed 365 Project and this last time that I received my "account about to be deleted" email, I decided to start posting some...
