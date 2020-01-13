Previous
Insects welcome by tashhof19
Insects welcome

The benefits of organic gardens means the predators do all of the work, this little guy is keeping my citrus tree pest free.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Tash

@tashhof19
