Real Baby doll and concerned officer

Lola received this very real looking doll from her aunty. She strapped it into the back seat belt and I dropped Lola and with her uncle. On the way home I was stopped by a police officer for a rbt and he asked me where the child seat for the baby was and looked concerned, I was confused until I looked back and broke out laughing. I explained to him it was a doll. The officer laughed so hard and couldn't believe he had thought it was a real Baby. 😂😂