Crazy plant lady by tashhof19
55 / 365

Crazy plant lady

My house is slowly filling with plants, I think I have a plant addiction problem but I'm still not even close to having enough 😂😂🤪
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Tash

@tashhof19
