Parent help by tashhof19
Parent help

Cute little potato people I helped the kids make in Lola's class. It was harder than it looks to help little hands make these creations and they were not do sure about planting their works of art in the garden when they started growing eyes. 😂
28th February 2020

Tash

@tashhof19
