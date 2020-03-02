Previous
Ouch by tashhof19
63 / 365

Ouch

The pic shows the pain but doesn't show the pride I had that I still rode some of the trickiest single trail in our area, I stacked hard but
was still able to ride Home. 👊
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Tash

@tashhof19
17% complete

View this month »

