Come.... on .....rain by tashhof19
70 / 365

Come.... on .....rain

Our dam is needing a top up, this photo shows just how much water it is capable of holding when full. Maxi and Lola are playing rock climbing over by the far side of the dam 😂 #countrykids
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Tash

@tashhof19
Photo Details

