Previous
Next
Empty shelves by tashhof19
82 / 365

Empty shelves

It's common now to see shelves empty because people are hoarding food or toilet paper. Even seedlings are getting sold out!
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Tash

@tashhof19
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise