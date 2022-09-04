Previous
Next
Yunmeng Mountain Scenic Spot by tatibotha
18 / 365

Yunmeng Mountain Scenic Spot

Beijing, China
Weekend trips with FCN help to escape the city noise. We are already allowed to leave Beijing area, but better to avoid this, the Covid restrictions are still tough.
I made 23 000 steps uphill and down today!
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise