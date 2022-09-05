Previous
About Myself Project by tatibotha
About Myself Project

I love to create and teach children to be creative . Everyone will tell about themselves by writing on the palm, and together we will make a flower.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
