Mid-Autum Festival is coming by tatibotha
22 / 365

Mid-Autum Festival is coming

How to teach about Mid-Autum Festival? Gave them paper mooncakes instead of regular stickers.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
