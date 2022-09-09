Previous
Teachers Appreciation Day by tatibotha
23 / 365

Teachers Appreciation Day

Yes, in China, it's in September, while in my native country it's always in October.

My 4th one in China.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
