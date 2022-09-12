Previous
Next
Subway doesn't let me in by tatibotha
26 / 365

Subway doesn't let me in

If your Covid test result is more than 48 hours, you are not allowed to travel by Beijing subway !
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Interesting
September 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise