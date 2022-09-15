Previous
Keep smiling, do yoga by tatibotha
29 / 365

Keep smiling, do yoga

Today I planned to attend my friend's event, wine tasting. BUT she was not allowed to enter Beijing because of Covid-19 restrictions.
So, I went to a yoga class and practiced a handstand.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
