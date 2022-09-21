Previous
I'm being registered for the nucleic acid test by tatibotha
34 / 365

I'm being registered for the nucleic acid test

Every 48 hours, we get tested and the result ( in the app in the phone) is strictly checked at the entrance of any public place in Beijing.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
