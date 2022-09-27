Previous
Next
Turtles, verbs and kids by tatibotha
41 / 365

Turtles, verbs and kids

Today is nothing special, just posting a photo of children having fun at the board.
I often make illustrations for my explanations, and the children are always eager to decorate and correct my drawings. Today they play with turtles and verbs.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise