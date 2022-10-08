Previous
A cold nasty working day by tatibotha
A cold nasty working day

Hate it when they give you 7 days off for public holidays, but then you have to work on Saturday and Sunday with Monday and Friday schedule!
8th October 2022

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
