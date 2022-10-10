Previous
Next
Restrictions, Restrictions... by tatibotha
54 / 365

Restrictions, Restrictions...

Kids are not allowed to eat in the canteen because we have about 20 COVID cases in the city.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise