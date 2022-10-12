Previous
A very long pointer by tatibotha
56 / 365

A very long pointer

I decorated the walls of my classroom with vocabulary from the textbook, today I used a very long ruler instead of a pointer
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
