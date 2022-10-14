Previous
Blue Marine by tatibotha
Blue Marine

Came across a very European style restaurant, a Dutch owner. Great stakes and special schnapps shots making us happy after a 7 days working week
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
