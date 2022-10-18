Previous
by tatibotha
62 / 365

The internet...

I'm so tired of bad internet connection and the necessities of using a VPN for most of the sites!
Wikipedia, YouTube, Facebook and others...
18th October 2022

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
