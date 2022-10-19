Previous
Let's build a rocket by tatibotha
Let's build a rocket

A reading class turned into an art class.
A lesson is a small life. I forget about everything when in class. I hate routine, doing something creative is my story.
Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
