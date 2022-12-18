Previous
Next
Crying... by tatibotha
123 / 365

Crying...

The poster series by a Ukrainian artist at the river Danube.
The artist designs a new poster everyday since 24.02.2022.
Unfortunately, the number of posters grows....
I have nowhere to go ...
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Teacher Tania

@tatibotha
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise