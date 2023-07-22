Previous
A guest on the backyards by tatibotha
339 / 365

A guest on the backyards

He really scared me. Never seen this bird.
Looked up:
A wood stork
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Matilda Bloom

@tatibotha
