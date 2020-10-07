Previous
Next
Fountain pen ink by tatra
Photo 2303

Fountain pen ink

7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Tatra

@tatra
I like taking random photos.
630% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise