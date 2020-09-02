Previous
Autumn in the forest 047 by tayamarkova
Autumn in the forest 047

A bumblebee and field scabious.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Тая Марко...

@tayamarkova
I live in Riga, Latvia/
