Previous
Next
DSC_0125 by taylorelphick
1 / 365

DSC_0125

Cascade Falls Regional Park

Eli loved picking up the rocks and throwing them into the river.
I stepped in dog shit.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Taylor Elphick

@taylorelphick
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise