Previous
Next
Environmentally friendly??? by tbling11
22 / 365

Environmentally friendly???

Like the idea but the blades aren’t biodegradable AND it uses oil and gas to run inside it......ummmm ok.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Toni

@tbling11
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise