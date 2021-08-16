Previous
Madison House-Savannah-haunted hotel by tbling11
Madison House-Savannah-haunted hotel

This hotel is supposedly haunted and the 4th floor the most sightings -our room just happened to be the most haunted room and we stayed there on Friday the 13th. No sightings for us!
