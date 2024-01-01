New Year's Day walk to honesty box by tcamper1963
10.30am walk up to the honesty box with Stella, Edyn and Sarah. A flask of decaffeinated coffee and lactose free milk. It was raining so snoopy waited under a car for us until we returned. Then Snoopy and I went for a short walk.
