Tumbling Dice by tdaug80
Photo 397

Tumbling Dice

Still working on my get-pushed challenge--rear curtain / slow sync flash with icm or a moving subject. I'm struggling to get enough light on the moving objects.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
April, here's another try at your challenge. It's hard to get the lighting right. It's really a fun challenge, though. @aecasey
December 27th, 2019  
