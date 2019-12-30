Previous
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night by tdaug80
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night

I was trying to capture the snow falling below a street lamp across the street from this mail box. That shot didn't turn out, but I liked this little piece from the corner of that frame.
30th December 2019

@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Hope D Jennings
It’s lovely. That bit of falling snow in the light is pretty.
December 30th, 2019  
