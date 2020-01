This image was inspired by a project on digital photography school. https://digital-photography-school.com/how-photograph-sheer-beauty-of-soap-bubbles/ Getting the lighting right was a big challenge. Then there is the cramped quarters of the lighting and camera while allowing room to get in and blow the bubble. Then, you have about 5 seconds to get the focus right and snap the shutter before the bubble bursts.On the positive side, you get to blow bubbles.