Macro Star by tdaug80
Macro Star

I often take my own get-pushed challenges. This week, I challenged my partner to use her macro extension tubes to create an abstract. This is a close up of part of a dried sea star.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA.
Frogger ace
Jackie, here is my response to the challenge I gave you. I tried some soap bubbles, yesterday, but they weren't lit well. I decided to try something different this morning. @30pics4jackiesdiamond
February 21st, 2020  
