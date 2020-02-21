Sign up
Photo 454
Macro Star
I often take my own get-pushed challenges. This week, I challenged my partner to use her macro extension tubes to create an abstract. This is a close up of part of a dried sea star.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
macro
push-myself
Frogger
ace
Jackie, here is my response to the challenge I gave you. I tried some soap bubbles, yesterday, but they weren't lit well. I decided to try something different this morning.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
February 21st, 2020
