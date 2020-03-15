Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 477
Canada Goose
I went for a walk in the local wildlife preserve. I was hoping to find some birds more interesting than Canada geese, but the many geese seem to have scared the other birds away. At least this one posed for a close up.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
518
photos
30
followers
28
following
130% complete
View this month »
470
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
15th March 2020 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
canada-geese
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close