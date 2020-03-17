Previous
Synchronized Swimming by tdaug80
Synchronized Swimming

We went on a whale watch last week. I only had my phone as a camera. In the original shot, the whale is a tiny spec. The image is too grainy when closely cropped. I decided to have some fun with clone stamping to improve the image.
