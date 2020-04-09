Previous
Orbs by tdaug80
Photo 502

Orbs

Thanks to Northy for pointing out that fun video about dropping household items into a fish tank. These were globs of cooking oil. I had some success with hand lotion, too. There should be more images to come. It was lots of fun.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

