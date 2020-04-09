Sign up
Photo 502
Orbs
Thanks to Northy for pointing out that fun video about dropping household items into a fish tank. These were globs of cooking oil. I had some success with hand lotion, too. There should be more images to come. It was lots of fun.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
0
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
543
photos
31
followers
30
following
137% complete
View this month »
495
496
497
498
499
500
501
502
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
9th April 2020 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
abstract-31
