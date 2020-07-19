Sign up
Photo 603
Thanks for Joining us, Arnie
I often take my own get-pushed challenges. Last week, I challenged my partner to use a public-domain picture of a historical figure and place it in her own photo. This is the time that Arnold Palmer didn't join our group for a round of golf.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
645
photos
36
followers
28
following
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
Tags
push-myself
