Thanks for Joining us, Arnie by tdaug80
Thanks for Joining us, Arnie

I often take my own get-pushed challenges. Last week, I challenged my partner to use a public-domain picture of a historical figure and place it in her own photo. This is the time that Arnold Palmer didn't join our group for a round of golf.
