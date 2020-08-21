Previous
Next
The Unicorn Council by tdaug80
Photo 636

The Unicorn Council

My get-pushed partner challenged me to depict "warm and fuzzy."
Our daughter moved out nearly 4 years ago, but she didn't take her unicorns with her. They had a little meeting to discuss the issue.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Cute!!!
August 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise