Photo 639
Smoke Composite
I combined three of my smoke images and colorized two of them. These images could keep me entertained for a while.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
4
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
26th August 2020 8:48am
Tags
smoke
composite
push-myself
bkb in the city
Very cool
August 27th, 2020
