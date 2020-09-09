Previous
Suburban Sprawl by tdaug80
Photo 655

Suburban Sprawl

My get-pushed partner challenged me to be inspired by the photography of Alex MacLean. MacLean is known for his aerial photography, so having no flying cameras, I needed to get creative.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Frogger

Frogger ace
Jackie, this photograph was inspired by this one: http://www.alexmaclean.com/portfolio/dwelling/050629-0263/
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
September 9th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Genius 🤣
September 9th, 2020  
