Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 655
Suburban Sprawl
My get-pushed partner challenged me to be inspired by the photography of Alex MacLean. MacLean is known for his aerial photography, so having no flying cameras, I needed to get creative.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
696
photos
35
followers
26
following
179% complete
View this month »
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
9th September 2020 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-424
Frogger
ace
Jackie, this photograph was inspired by this one:
http://www.alexmaclean.com/portfolio/dwelling/050629-0263/
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
September 9th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Genius 🤣
September 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@30pics4jackiesdiamond