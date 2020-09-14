Previous
Whiskers by tdaug80
Photo 660

Whiskers

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create an abstract from nature. This is the natural state of my chin when it hasn't been shaved for several days.
Frogger

Frogger ace
Anne, here is my first response to your challenge. I hope to get something from the plant kingdom in the next day or two. @365anne
September 15th, 2020  
