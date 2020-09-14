Sign up
Photo 660
Whiskers
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create an abstract from nature. This is the natural state of my chin when it hasn't been shaved for several days.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
701
photos
36
followers
26
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
8th September 2020 6:46am
Exif
View Info
Tags
abstract-45
,
get-pushed-425
Frogger
ace
Anne, here is my first response to your challenge. I hope to get something from the plant kingdom in the next day or two.
@365anne
September 15th, 2020
