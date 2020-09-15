Previous
Pine Needles by tdaug80
Pine Needles

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create an abstract from nature. Here, I stacked all three of my macro extension tubes and got up close and personal with a pine branch.
tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Frogger
Anne, as promised, I created an abstract from the plant kingdom. Thanks for the challenge. This is fun. I think I have one more to submit. @365anne
September 16th, 2020  
