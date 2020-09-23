Sign up
Photo 669
Bark
This is another response to my get-pushed challenge to create a Dutch angle photograph
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
2
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
710
photos
36
followers
26
following
1
2
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
25th September 2020 8:06am
Public
Tags
dutch-angle
,
get-pushed-426
JackieR
ace
Oooh that's very effective fab light and texture
September 25th, 2020
Frogger
ace
April, here's another Dutch angle shot. I did a lot of experimenting with this challenge. It's surprising how much difference tilting left differs from tilting right. It's been an interesting challenge.
@aecasey
September 25th, 2020
