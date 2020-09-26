Previous
Next
Mathilde by tdaug80
Photo 672

Mathilde

I don't know Mathilde, but I liked the simple sentiment on her gravestone. It's a little hard to read in the photo. It says "Born in Norway. Died on Concord". That simple statement expresses her appreciation of her origins and her adopted country.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find and shot
September 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise