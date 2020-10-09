Previous
Leftovers by tdaug80
Leftovers

I made waffles this morning. I was about to freeze the leftovers, but paused for a photo op.
9th October 2020

@tdaug80
Monica
They look yummy!
October 12th, 2020  
