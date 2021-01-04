Previous
Still Life by tdaug80
Photo 771

Still Life

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a still life with red green and yellow.
4th January 2021

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...




Photo Details

Frogger ace
Marie, the Granny Smith apple didn't come out as green as I had hoped. I tried to fiddle with it in editing, but I was only able to make things worse. @toinette
January 4th, 2021  
