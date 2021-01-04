Sign up
Photo 771
Still Life
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a still life with red green and yellow.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
1
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
812
photos
33
followers
26
following
211% complete
View this month »
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
4th January 2021 8:56am
Tags
get-pushed-441
Frogger
ace
Marie, the Granny Smith apple didn't come out as green as I had hoped. I tried to fiddle with it in editing, but I was only able to make things worse.
@toinette
January 4th, 2021
