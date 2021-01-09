Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 777
Backlit pomegranate seed
Here's another version of my minimalist pomegranate seed under different lighting.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
818
photos
33
followers
26
following
212% complete
View this month »
770
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
8th January 2021 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimalism
,
push-myself
Frogger
ace
Marie, here's a different version.
@toinette
January 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close