Boston and Maine Line by tdaug80
Photo 796

Boston and Maine Line

This train car isn't going anywhere. The rail line that it used to run on has been turned into a bike, walking, jogging, and roller skating trail.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
