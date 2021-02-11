Previous
Tell me when it's over by tdaug80
Photo 810

Tell me when it's over

My silverware is still suffering from anxiety.
My get-pushed partner this week challenged me to create a cool photo of either spoons or forks or both.
Frogger

@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Frogger ace
Sylvia, I can't stop making responses to your challenge. @sprphotos
