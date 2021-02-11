Sign up
Photo 810
Tell me when it's over
My silverware is still suffering from anxiety.
My get-pushed partner this week challenged me to create a cool photo of either spoons or forks or both.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
851
photos
43
followers
28
following
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
810
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
11th February 2021 2:16pm
Tags
silverware
,
get-pushed-446
Frogger
ace
Sylvia, I can't stop making responses to your challenge.
@sprphotos
February 11th, 2021
